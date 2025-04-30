UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 30, 2025

The UK Pound (GBP) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stood at 377.22 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the UK pound was purchased for Rs 377.22 and sold for Rs 381.23 on the open market. Businesses, tourists, and people transferring money between the UK and Pakistan are often impacted by the fluctuation in currency rates.

Changes in supply and demand for both currencies, as well as economic variables like inflation and interest rates, are some of the main causes of the volatility in the GBP/PKR exchange rate. Currency fluctuations are also influenced by shifts in trader expectations, market sentiment, and international relations.

The Workings of Currency Appraisal

Currency values are set by the foreign exchange market, where supply and demand are balanced by exchange rates. By implementing monetary policies and maintaining currency reserves, central banks also influence exchange rates.

The intricate interaction of these variables affects the current exchange rate between the UK pound and the Pakistani rupee. Businesses and individuals can navigate the global economy more successfully by staying informed about exchange rate fluctuations.

The UK Pound to PKR exchange rate has seen fluctuations due to various economic factors, with the latest rate standing at 361.5 PKR per GBP.

Staying informed about these shifts is crucial for businesses and individuals, as it allows them to make strategic financial decisions in an increasingly dynamic global market.

Recent trends indicate that the exchange rate has experienced slight variations, with the highest recorded value reaching 377.66 PKR per GBP in March 2025 and the lowest at 339.46 PKR per GBP in January 2025

Note: This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.