UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 01, 2025

As of Friday, August 01, the exchange rate for the UK Pound (GBP) stands at Rs 381.8 to the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market.

On August 01, 2025, the UK Pound (GBP) continues to demonstrate resilience in the currency market, trading at the buying rate ₨. 380.4, and the selling rate ₨. 381.4 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

Value of 1000 UK Pound (GBP) in PKR Today

At the current selling rate of ₨. 381.80, 1000 UK Pounds equals approximately ₨. 381,800. This conversion highlights the strength of the GBP and its purchasing power in Pakistan’s local market.

In June 2025, remittances from the UK totaled $537.6 million, making it the third-largest source after Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A strong pound rate means more rupees per GBP, directly benefiting families back home and supporting national economic stability.

Previous month’s Exchange Rate Trends

During July 2025, the highest pound rate recorded was ₨. 390.03 on July 01, while the lowest was ₨. 375.72 on July 30.

This fluctuation reflects market dynamics influenced by global economic conditions and local monetary policies. The average GBP to PKR rate hovered around ₨. 384.50, indicating a relatively strong UK Pound throughout the month.

These figures reflect open market rates, influenced by factors such as regional economic trends, remittance flows, and monetary policies.

The UK Pound remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s remittance inflow and foreign exchange stability. Monitoring the GBP to PKR exchange rate is essential for families, traders, and policymakers alike, as the pound rate directly influences economic well-being.

Note: This information is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes and should not be used for trading or financial advice. It is essential to confirm prices with your broker before entering into any transactions or investment activities. The exchange rate presented should not be interpreted as investment guidance, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.