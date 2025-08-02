UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 02, 2025

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, the trading rate of the UK Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs. 376.6 in the open market on Saturday, August 02.

The exchange rates for the UK Pound (GBP) on August 02, 2025, are set at a buying rate of 375.1 and a selling rate of 376.6.

Value of 1000 UK Pound (GBP) in PKR Today

At the current selling rate of ₨. 376.6, 1000 UK Pounds equals approximately ₨. 376,600. This conversion highlights the strength of the GBP and its purchasing power in Pakistan’s local market.

Previous month’s Exchange Rate Trends

During July 2025, the highest pound rate recorded was ₨. 390.03 on July 01, while the lowest was ₨. 375.72 on July 30.

This fluctuation reflects market dynamics influenced by global economic conditions and local monetary policies. The average GBP to PKR rate hovered around ₨. 384.50, indicating a relatively strong UK Pound throughout the month.

These figures reflect open market rates, influenced by factors such as regional economic trends, remittance flows, and monetary policies.



Importance of monitoring the UK pound exchange rates

Monitoring the pound rate is crucial for individuals and businesses dealing with UK currency.

For instance, when the pound weakens against local currency, UK products become more affordable, but sending money to the UK may cost more. Keeping an eye on the pound rate helps in making informed financial decisions and avoiding unexpected losses.

Note: This data is provided for informational and estimated purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.