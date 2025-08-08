UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 08, 2025

As of Friday, August 08, 2025, the exchange rate for the UK Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) reached 381 PKR.

On Friday, August 08, 2025, according to the open market, the buying rate of GBP was recorded at 378.8 PKR and while the selling rate was recorded at 381 PKR.

These exchange rate movements have a significant impact on businesses, tourists, and individuals involved in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan. The rates were last updated at 12:15 PST on August 08, 2025.

Value of 1000 UK Pound (GBP) in PKR Today

At the current selling rate of ₨. 381, 1000 UK Pounds equals approximately ₨. 381,600. This conversion highlights the strength of the GBP and its purchasing power in Pakistan’s local market.

In June 2025, remittances from the UK totalled $537.6 million, making it the third-largest source after Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A strong pound rate means more rupees per GBP, directly benefiting families back home and supporting national economic stability.

Previous month’s Exchange Rate Trends

During July 2025, the highest pound rate recorded was ₨. 390.03 on July 01, while the lowest was ₨. 375.72 on July 30.

This fluctuation reflects market dynamics influenced by global economic conditions and local monetary policies. The average GBP to PKR rate hovered around ₨. 384.50, indicating a relatively strong UK Pound throughout the month.

These figures reflect open market rates, influenced by factors such as regional economic trends, remittance flows, and monetary policies.



Note: This information is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes and should not be used for trading or financial advice. It is essential to confirm prices with your broker before entering into any transactions or investment activities. The exchange rate presented should not be interpreted as investment guidance, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.