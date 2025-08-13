UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 13, 2025

As of Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the exchange rate for the UK Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market was recorded at 382.95 PKR.



The buying rate stood at 380.75 PKR, while the selling rate was 382.95 PKR. These rates were last updated at 02:15 PST on the same date.

Fluctuations in the GBP to PKR exchange rate significantly influence businesses, tourists, and individuals engaged in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Value of 1000 UK Pound (GBP) in PKR Today

As of August 13, 2025, with the current selling rate of 382.95 PKR per GBP, 1,000 UK Pounds (GBP to PKR) equate to approximately 382,950 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

This exchange rate underscores the robust value of the GBP and its significant purchasing power within Pakistan’s local market.

In June 2025, remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $537.6 million, positioning the UK as the third-largest source of remittances to Pakistan, following Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A favourable GBP to PKR exchange rate enhances the value of remittances in PKR, providing increased financial support to families in Pakistan and contributing to the nation’s economic stability.

Previous month’s Exchange Rate Trends

During July 2025, the highest pound rate recorded was ₨. 390.03 on July 01, while the lowest was ₨. 375.72 on July 30.

This fluctuation reflects market dynamics influenced by global economic conditions and local monetary policies. The average GBP to PKR rate hovered around ₨. 384.50, indicating a relatively strong UK Pound throughout the month.

These figures reflect open market rates, influenced by factors such as regional economic trends, remittance flows, and monetary policies.



Note: This information is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes and should not be used for trading or financial advice. It is essential to confirm prices with your broker before entering into any transactions or investment activities. The exchange rate presented should not be interpreted as investment guidance, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.