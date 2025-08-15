UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 15, 2025

As of August 15, 2025, the exchange rate for the UK Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market was recorded at PKR 382.95.

The buying rate on Friday, August 15, 2025, was PKR 380.75, while the selling rate stood at PKR 382.95, with the latest update at 02:15 PST on the same day.

Fluctuations in the GBP to PKR exchange rate, commonly referred to as the Pound rate, have a substantial impact on businesses, travelers, and individuals involved in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan. The rates were last updated at 2:15 PST on August 15, 2025.

Value of 1000 UK Pound (GBP) in PKR Today

As of August 15, 2025, with the current selling rate of 382.95 PKR per GBP, 1,000 UK Pounds (GBP to PKR) equate to approximately 382,950 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

This exchange rate underscores the robust value of the GBP and its significant purchasing power within Pakistan’s local market.

In June 2025, remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $537.6 million, positioning the UK as the third-largest source of remittances to Pakistan, following Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A favourable GBP to PKR exchange rate enhances the value of remittances in PKR, providing increased financial support to families in Pakistan and contributing to the nation’s economic stability.

Read More: Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; August 15, 2025

Previous month’s Exchange Rate Trends

During July 2025, the highest pound rate recorded was ₨. 390.03 on July 01, while the lowest was ₨. 375.72 on July 30.

This fluctuation reflects market dynamics influenced by global economic conditions and local monetary policies. The average GBP to PKR rate hovered around ₨. 384.50, indicating a relatively strong UK Pound throughout the month.

These figures reflect open market rates, influenced by factors such as regional economic trends, remittance flows, and monetary policies.



NOTE: The information provided is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be relied upon for trading decisions or financial advice. Prior to engaging in any transactions or investment activities, please verify exchange rates and pricing with your broker. This data does not constitute investment guidance, nor does it include recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.