UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 30, 2025

The exchange rate for the UK Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was recorded at PKR 381.7 in the open market as of Thursday, August 30, 2025.

On August 30, the buying rate stood at PKR 379.85, while the selling rate was PKR 381.7, with the latest update at 03:15 PST on the same day.

Variations in the GBP to PKR exchange rate, commonly referred to as the Pound rate, have a substantial impact on businesses, travellers, and individuals involved in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Value of 1000 UK Pound (GBP) in PKR Today

As of August 30, 2025, with the current selling rate of 381.7 PKR per GBP, 1,000 UK Pounds (GBP to PKR) equate to approximately 381,700 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

This exchange rate underscores the robust value of the GBP and its significant purchasing power within Pakistan’s local market.

In June 2025, remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $537.6 million, positioning the UK as the third-largest source of remittances to Pakistan, following Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A favourable GBP to PKR exchange rate enhances the value of remittances in PKR, providing increased financial support to families in Pakistan and contributing to the nation’s economic stability.



Read More: Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; August 30, 2025

Previous month’s Exchange Rate Trends

During July 2025, the highest pound rate recorded was ₨. 390.03 on July 01, while the lowest was ₨. 375.72 on July 30.

This fluctuation reflects market dynamics influenced by global economic conditions and local monetary policies. The average GBP to PKR rate hovered around ₨. 384.50, indicating a relatively strong UK Pound throughout the month.

These figures reflect open market rates, influenced by factors such as regional economic trends, remittance flows, and monetary policies.



NOTE: The information provided is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be relied upon for trading decisions or financial advice. Before engaging in any transactions or investment activities, please verify exchange rates and pricing with your broker. This data does not constitute investment guidance, nor does it include recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.