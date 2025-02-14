GBP to PKR: UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb 14, 2025

The UK pound has hit a high of 349.96 Pakistani rupees (PKR), a significant shift in Pakistan’s financial situation.

The UK Pound denoted as GBP (Great Britain Pound) GBP, serves as the official currency of the United Kingdom.

The 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs349,960 in Pakistani currency (pkr).

This change is due to global currency market fluctuations and has prompted widespread discussion about its economic effects.

Several factors are influencing the exchange rate. The UK pound’s strength, linked to the UK’s economy and recovery, is a key driver.

Pakistan’s own economic challenges, such as inflation, trade deficits, and low foreign exchange reserves, also put pressure on the rupee.

Increased demand for foreign currency, especially from importers and those sending money abroad, plus global oil prices and political instability, are also contributing factors.

This high exchange rate has both advantages and disadvantages.

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates reside in the United Kingdom, making it a significant contributor to remittances received by Pakistan from overseas nationals.

Pakistanis living abroad and sending money home will receive more rupees, potentially boosting household incomes and spending.

However, it also means higher import costs, especially for essentials like fuel, machinery, and medicine, which could worsen inflation.

Read More: GBP to USD: UK Pound rises after data shows surprise growth in economy

Businesses that import raw materials may also see rising costs, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has been actively engaged with Pakistan to support sustainable development by enhancing bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

Total trade in goods and services between the UK and Pakistan reached GBP4.4 billion in the four quarters leading to the end of Q3 2024, reflecting a 3.0 percent increase or GBP130 million compared to the same period in Q3 2023.