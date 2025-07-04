UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 04, 2025

As of Friday, July 04, 2025, the exchange rate for the British Pound (UK pound/ GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stood at 387.489 PKR.

This is a clear decline as on July 03, 2025 the exchange rate for the British Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was recorded at 394.5 PKR.

In open market, the buying rate of GBP was recorded at 388.6 PKR and while the selling rate was recorded at 391.1 PKR.

These exchange rate movements have a significant impact on businesses, tourists, and individuals involved in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

The volatility observed in the UK pound rate stems from multiple factors, including fluctuations in supply and demand for both currencies, as well as macroeconomic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. Additionally, market sentiment, trader expectations, and geopolitical dynamics play a critical role in driving these fluctuations.

