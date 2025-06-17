UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 17, 2025

The UK Pound (GBP) was valued at 384.60 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) in the open market on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The buying rate stood at 384.60 PKR, while the selling rate was slightly higher at 388.47 PKR.

This movement in exchange rates has a direct impact on businesses, travellers, and individuals involved in financial dealings between the UK and Pakistan.

The rise and fall in the pound’s value are influenced by several key factors, including the supply and demand of the currencies, economic indicators such as inflation and interest rates, and global market sentiment. Political developments and trader expectations also play a major role in shaping the GBP/PKR exchange rate.

Currency Valuation Dynamics



UK pound exchange rates are determined in the foreign exchange market, where the interplay of supply and demand establishes currency values. Central banks further influence these rates through monetary policy measures and management of foreign exchange reserves. This intricate balance of economic and market factors shapes the GBP/PKR exchange rate.

Importance of Monitoring Exchange Rates

For businesses and individuals, staying informed about exchange rate trends is vital for making strategic financial decisions in a dynamic global economy. Recent data indicates notable fluctuations in the GBP/PKR rate, with the latest recorded value at 383.68 PKR per GBP.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.