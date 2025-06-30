UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 30, 2025

As of Monday, June 30, 2025, the exchange rate for the UK Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) reached 394.1 PKR.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, according to the open market, the buying rate of GBP was recorded at 392.1 PKR and while the selling rate was recorded at 394.1 PKR. These exchange rate movements significantly affect businesses, tourists, and individuals engaged in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan. The rates were last updated at 02:15 PST on June 30, 2025.

The volatility observed in the UK pound rate stems from multiple factors, including fluctuations in supply and demand for both currencies, as well as macroeconomic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. Additionally, market sentiment, trader expectations, and geopolitical dynamics play a critical role in driving these fluctuations.

Currency Valuation Dynamics



UK pound exchange rates are determined in the foreign exchange market, where the interplay of supply and demand establishes currency values. Central banks further influence these rates through monetary policy measures and management of foreign exchange reserves. This intricate balance of economic and market factors shapes the GBP/PKR exchange rate.

Importance of Monitoring Exchange Rates

For businesses and individuals, staying informed about exchange rate trends is vital for making strategic financial decisions in a dynamic global economy. Recent data indicates notable fluctuations in the GBP/PKR rate, with the latest recorded value at 383.68 PKR per GBP.

Earlier in 2025, the pound rate peaked at 377.66 PKR per GBP in June and reached a low of 339.46 PKR per GBP in January.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.