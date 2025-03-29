UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- March 29, 2025

The UK Pound (GBP) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stood at 365.00 on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The UK pound was purchased for 365.00 and sold for 361.50 on the open market. Businesses, tourists, and people transferring money between the UK and Pakistan are often impacted by the fluctuation in currency rates.

Changes in supply and demand for both currencies as well as economic variables like inflation and interest rates are some of the main causes of the volatility in the GBP/PKR exchange rate. Currency fluctuation is also influenced by shifts in trader expectations, market mood, and international relations.

The Workings of Currency Appraisal

Currency values are set by the foreign exchange market, where supply and demand are balanced by exchange rates. By implementing monetary policies and maintaining currency reserves, central banks also influence exchange rates.

The intricate interaction of these variables affects the current exchange rate between the UK pound and the Pakistani rupee. Businesses and individuals may more successfully navigate the global economy by keeping abreast of exchange rate swings.

