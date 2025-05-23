UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 23, 2025

As of Friday, May 23, 2025, the UK Pound (GBP) exchange rate to the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was recorded at 378.82.

On the same day, GBP was acquired at Rs 378.82 and sold for Rs 382.39 in the open market. Fluctuations in currency rates significantly affect businesses, tourists, and individuals transferring funds between the UK and Pakistan.

These exchange rates were last updated at 03:35 PST on May 23, 2025.

The volatility of the GBP/PKR exchange rate can be attributed to various factors, including shifts in the supply and demand for both currencies, as well as economic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. Furthermore, trader expectations, market sentiment, and international relations contribute to these fluctuations.

Understanding Currency Valuation Mechanisms

Currency values are determined within the foreign exchange market, where exchange rates reflect the balance of supply and demand. Central banks can also influence these rates through their monetary policies and by managing currency reserves. The complex interplay of these variables ultimately impacts the exchange rate between the UK pound and the Pakistani rupee.

For businesses and individuals, staying updated on exchange rate movements is essential for making informed financial decisions in an increasingly dynamic global market. Recent trends have indicated fluctuations in the exchange rate, with the latest recorded rate at 361.5 PKR per GBP. Notably, the exchange rate reached a peak of 377.66 PKR per GBP in March 2025, while a low of 339.46 PKR per GBP was recorded in January 2025.



Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.