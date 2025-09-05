UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- September 05, 2025

As of Friday, September 05, 2025, the open market exchange rate for the UK pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stands at PKR 380.3.

For reference, the exchange rates recorded at 12:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time on Friday, September 05, were as follows:

Buying Rate: PKR 378.4

PKR 378.4 Selling Rate: PKR 380.3

What is UK Pound (GBP)?

The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) is the official currency of the United Kingdom and several of its territories. It is one of the oldest currencies still in use and is considered a major global reserve currency. The pound is subdivided into 100 pence and is widely traded in international markets, often paired against the US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), and other major currencies.

Updates regarding UK Pound (GBP) in August 2025



In August 2025, the British Pound showed mixed performance. Against the US Dollar, GBP hovered around 1.35, supported by strong UK economic data and reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

Expected forecast of UK Pound (GBP) in September



Forecasts for September 2025 suggest moderate strength for the pound. GBP/USD is expected to range between 1.324 and 1.403, with an average of 1.364 and a projected close at 1.379. Analysts anticipate volatility driven by US employment data and UK retail sales figures. The pound rate may face pressure from domestic fiscal concerns, including potential tax hikes, but could benefit from persistent inflation that delays Bank of England rate cuts.

Impact of UK Pound (GBP) on Pakistan’s economy



The UK Pound plays a significant role in Pakistan’s economy, especially through remittances and trade. A stronger GBP increases the value of remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis in the UK, offering financial relief to families and boosting domestic consumption.

Disclaimer: The information presented is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be considered as financial advice or relied upon for trading decisions. Prior to engaging in any investment or transactional activity, please consult with your financial advisor or broker to verify current exchange rates and pricing. This content does not constitute investment guidance or recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.