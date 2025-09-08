UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- September 08, 2025

As of Monday, September 08, 2025, the exchange rate for the UK Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was recorded at PKR 377.8 in the open market.

On September 08, the buying rate stood at PKR 375.9, while the selling rate was PKR 377.8, with the latest update at 02:15 PST on the same day.

Variations in the GBP to PKR exchange rate, commonly referred to as the Pound rate, have a substantial impact on businesses, travellers, and individuals involved in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Value of 1000 UK Pound (GBP) in PKR Today

As of September 04, with the current selling rate of 377.8 PKR per GBP, 1,000 UK Pounds (GBP to PKR) equate to approximately 377,800 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

This exchange rate underscores the robust value of the GBP and its significant purchasing power within Pakistan’s local market.

In June 2025, remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $537.6 million, positioning the UK as the third-largest source of remittances to Pakistan, following Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A favourable GBP to PKR exchange rate enhances the value of remittances in PKR, providing increased financial support to families in Pakistan and contributing to the nation’s economic stability.

Previous month’s Exchange Rate Trends

In August 2025, the British Pound rate showed mixed performance. Against the US Dollar, GBP hovered around 1.35, supported by strong UK economic data and reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. Inflation rose to 3.8% in July, its highest level in 18 months, prompting cautious outlooks on monetary policy.

Meanwhile, GBP to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained strong, reaching ₨380.7 on August 23, reflecting robust remittance flows and favourable exchange conditions.

NOTE: The information provided is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be relied upon for trading decisions or financial advice. Before engaging in any transactions or investment activities, please verify exchange rates and pricing with your broker. This data does not constitute investment guidance, nor does it include recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.