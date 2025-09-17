UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- September 17, 2025

As of Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the open market exchange rate for the UK pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stands at PKR 388.5.

For reference, the exchange rates recorded at 12:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, were as follows:

Buying Rate: PKR 384.5

Selling Rate: PKR 388.5

UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee- Latest Updates

What is the UK Pound (GBP)?

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) is the official currency of the United Kingdom and several of its territories. It is one of the oldest currencies still in use and is considered a major global reserve currency.

Updates regarding the UK Pound (GBP) in August 2025

In August 2025, the British Pound rate showed mixed performance. Against the US Dollar, GBP hovered around 1.35, supported by strong UK economic data and reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. Inflation rose to 3.8% in July, its highest in 18 months, prompting cautious monetary policy outlooks.

Meanwhile, GBP to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained strong, reaching ₨380.7 on August 23, reflecting robust remittance flows and favourable exchange conditions.

Read More Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; September 17, 2025

Expected forecast of the UK Pound (GBP) in September

Forecasts for September 2025 suggest moderate strength for the pound. GBP/USD is expected to range between 1.324 and 1.403, with an average of 1.364 and a projected close at 1.379. Analysts anticipate volatility driven by US employment data and UK retail sales figures.

Impact of the UK Pound (GBP) on Pakistan’s economy

The British Pound plays a significant role in Pakistan’s economy, especially through remittances and trade. A stronger GBP increases the value of remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis in the UK, offering financial relief to families and boosting domestic consumption.

Disclaimer: The information presented is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be considered as financial advice or relied upon for trading decisions. Before engaging in any investment or transactional activity, please consult with your financial advisor or broker to verify current exchange rates and pricing. This content does not constitute investment guidance or recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.