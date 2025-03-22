UK Pound to PKR: Exchange Rate Today; March 22, 2025

The UK Pound (GBP) exchange rate against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained steady at 363.75 on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

In the open market, the selling price for the UK Pound was 363.75, while the buying price stood at 367.00.

Several key factors contribute to the volatility in the GBP/PKR exchange rate, including shifts in supply and demand for both currencies and economic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. Changes in international relations, market sentiment, and trader expectations also contribute to currency fluctuation.

The Mechanics of Currency Valuation

The foreign exchange market determines the value of currencies, where exchange rates reflect the balance between supply and demand. Central banks also play a role in shaping exchange rates through monetary policies and currency reserves.

The current UK Pound to PKR exchange rate is influenced by the complex interplay of these factors. Staying up-to-date with exchange rate fluctuations can help individuals and businesses navigate the global economy more effectively.

