GBP to USD: UK Pound to US Dollar Rate- Dec. 22, 2025

London, December 22, 2025 – The UK Pound has extended its recent gains against the US Dollar today, with the GBP to USD exchange rate trading near 1.345, according to live mid-market data from Bloomberg.

This upward move highlights sterling’s ongoing strength as markets wind down for the year-end holidays, supported by expectations of policy divergence between the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve.

As of mid-morning trading on December 22, one British Pound buys approximately $1.345 US Dollars, marking a gain of about 0.5% in the session per Bloomberg figures. Those searching for the pound to dollar rate today can expect levels around this mark on major converters, although bank or transfer rates may include slight spreads.

The Pound’s advance reflects broader Dollar softness amid anticipation of further Fed easing in 2026, contrasted with a more measured approach from the BoE amid sticky UK services inflation. Over the past month, sterling has appreciated by roughly 2.3%, building on a robust year-to-date performance of around 6.9%.

Reviewing 2025 overall, the GBP/USD pair has delivered an impressive rebound. The year opened with rates dipping to lows near 1.217 in January amid early economic headwinds, but sterling surged through the mid-year, hitting a peak of 1.374 in July before easing slightly into the higher 1.33-1.34 range in recent months. The average rate for 2025 has hovered around 1.318, significantly above levels seen in prior post-Brexit cycles.

Analysts maintain an upbeat tone for the Pound heading into 2026. Consensus forecasts, including from J.P. Morgan, suggest the rate could reach 1.36-1.39 by March 2026, with some views eyeing levels above 1.40 mid-year if Dollar weakness accelerates. Longer-term projections from sources like UBS point to potential upside toward 1.40 by September 2026, driven by global risk appetite and relative UK resilience. That said, balanced risks include US policy shifts or renewed UK fiscal concerns that could temper gains.

For individuals monitoring the pound to dollar today or considering conversions ahead of the holidays, current rates present attractive opportunities relative to the year’s starting point. Market participants recommend tracking real-time quotes on reliable platforms such as Bloomberg, XE, or Trading Economics, given the potential for quick shifts in thin liquidity. As usual, consulting experts is advisable for any substantial forex transactions in this evolving environment.