GBP to USD: UK Pound to US Dollar Rate- Dec. 26, 2025

London, December 26, 2025 – The UK Pound is holding steady against the US Dollar today, with the GBP to USD exchange rate hovering near 1.350, according to live mid-market data from sources including Bloomberg, Investing.com, Trading Economics, and Wise.

In the quiet post-Christmas session, sterling maintains its recent elevated levels amid low liquidity and year-end positioning.

As of midday trading on December 26, one British Pound exchanges for approximately **$1.350** US Dollars, showing minimal movement from the previous close around 1.3496-1.3508. For those checking the **pound to dollar rate today**, platforms report figures in this range, though actual rates for transfers may vary with provider spreads.

Sterling’s stability reflects ongoing Dollar softness, driven by market expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026, while the Bank of England adopts a more cautious stance on further easing. Over the past month, the Pound has gained nearly 2%, contributing to a strong year-to-date appreciation of about 7.4-7.6%.

Recapping 2025, the GBP/USD pair has enjoyed a robust recovery. The year started with lows around 1.217 in January amid initial uncertainties, but sterling advanced steadily, peaking at 1.374 in July before consolidating in the 1.34-1.35 zone during the final months. The average rate for the year sits near 1.318-1.32, marking a significant uplift from post-Brexit averages.

Looking ahead to 2026, analysts hold a generally positive view for the Pound. Forecasts from J.P. Morgan anticipate the rate reaching 1.39 by March 2026, with some longer-term projections eyeing levels toward 1.40 mid-year if Dollar weakness continues amid global risk improvement. Consensus from various sources suggests potential upside to 1.36-1.37 by mid-2026, though risks from US policy changes or UK economic data could introduce volatility.

For currency watchers monitoring the pound to dollar today during this holiday period, current rates offer solid value compared to the year’s lows. Traders advise consulting real-time sources like Bloomberg, XE, or Trading Economics for updates, as thin markets can amplify movements. Professional guidance remains recommended for any major conversions in this fluid environment.