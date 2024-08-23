UK rolls out eVisa for biometric applicants

The United Kingdom (UK) has expanded its eVisa system to include new biometric applicants, according to a press release issued on Friday.

The latest move will phase out physical documents such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), vignette stickers, and wet ink stamps, replacing them with an online immigration status accessible via a UKVI account.

If you are granted a visa to stay in the UK for longer than 6 months – for example to work or study – you will now need to create a UKVI online account to access your eVisa, the statement said.

“We are constantly innovating to make it easier for Pakistanis to travel to the UK. This new use of technology will streamline a key part of the visa process, make it more secure and reduce the dependence on paper documents.”

Travelers are advised not to journey to the UK until they have received their passport and valid visa from the Visa Application Centre, it added.

Travelers should continue to carry their BRP cards along with their passports when traveling abroad to confirm their right to re-enter the UK, the release added.