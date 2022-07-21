UK Supreme Court to hear Scottish independence case in October

LONDON: Britain’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear an application on whether to allow a new push on Scottish independence in October.

“A date for the hearing has been provisionally set for 11-12 October, 2022,” the apex court said in a statement.

Scotland’s nationalist government wants to hold an independence referendum on October 19, 2023 but is first seeking legal clarity that it can go ahead.

The UK government under Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it would not transfer powers to the devolved administration in Edinburgh for it to do so.

Scots last voted on independence in 2014 but rejected breaking up the three-centuries-old union with England and Wales by 55 percent to 45 percent.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, of the Scottish National Party (SNP), however wants a new vote as most Scots voted against Britain leaving the EU.

She also said there is now a majority in favour of independence at the Scottish Parliament, which gives a democratic mandate for a second referendum.

Sturgeon has said the so-called “indyref2” (independence referendum 2) will be “consultative” and only proceed with UK Supreme Court approval.

Should it do so, a vote in favour of independence would still need approval from both parliaments in Edinburgh and London.

