UK team arrives in Pakistan to review security arrangements at airports

KARACHI: The British Security Agency Department for Transport (DfT) on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan to conduct security audits of the country’s three major airports, ARY News reported.

Under the assessment program of British Security, the team will scrutinized the security of three major international airports in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

The British delegation conducted an audit of various departments, including airport security forces, flight kitchens, and ground handling. The Islamabad airport manager briefed the delegation about the measure at airport.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to examine the security of direct flights from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to the UK. The delegation will monitor the screening of passengers’ belongings, the transfer of luggage on the aircraft, and other security equipment.

The British delegation was scheduled to visit Pakistan on July 10, but after a change in the date, the delegation landed in Pakistan on May 31.