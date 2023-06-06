UK team satisfied with security arrangements at Pakistan airports

KARACHI: The British Security Agency Department for Transport (DfT) expressed satisfaction over security arrangements at the airports in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The UK team, which stayed in Pakistan for a week, returned to Britain after completing a security audit of the three Pakistani airports.

The British team reviewed security arrangements at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports under the assessment programme, according to CAA sources.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials briefed the British team about the measures taken at the three airports. The British team conducted an audit of security, flight kitchen, ground handling and other departments at Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi airports.

The purpose of the visit by the British Transport Department team was to make the security checks on the direct flights from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to the United Kingdom more effective.

It is pertinent to mention here that the British delegation was scheduled to visit Pakistan on July 10, but after a change in the date, the delegation landed in Pakistan on May 31.