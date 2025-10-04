UK to implements strict rules to curb immigration

LONDON: In her address at the Labour Party conference, the United Kingdom’s (UK) Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced new immigration requirements for migrants.

“A high standard of English, a spotless criminal record, and community service are essential for those seeking immigration to the UK,” she stated.

The UK’s Home Secretary, while announcing these proposals to further tighten immigration rules, mentioned that migrants can apply for permanent residency after 5 years. However, the Labour Party has proposed to expand this duration to 10 years, double the current period.

A person can earn a reduction in the number of years needed if they meet earnings or integration requirements. However, those who have been non-compliant at any point will be required to wait longer or may have their claim outright refused.

“Immigration rules for permanent residency have become stricter, requiring applicants to demonstrate their usefulness to society in order to live in the UK,” she added.

Shabana Mahmood mentioned that currently, immigrants can apply for permanent residency after a period of 5 years, which will make them eligible for work and education for an indefinite period.

According to the Home Secretary, the government is considering offering residency to individuals who have a record of working voluntarily in their communities. Formal consultation on these proposals will begin later this year.

Shabana said that according to the Migration Observatory’s estimates, approximately 4.5 million people are currently permanently resident in the UK, including approximately 430,000 non-European citizens.