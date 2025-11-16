UK train stabbings 'hero' Samir Zitouni discharged from hospital

London: A British muslim train worker hailed as a “hero” for stepping in to protect passengers during a mass stabbing two weeks ago was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Samir Zitouni, 48, had been in a critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in the attack on a London-bound train on November 1.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam’s brave actions on the night of the attack,” his family said in a statement issued by British Transport Police.

“While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family.”

Zitouni was among 10 people wounded in the attack, which took place near the city of Peterborough in eastern England.

Police have said that Zitouni “undoubtedly saved people’s lives” and Transport Minister Heidi Alexander called him a “hero”.

The train’s driver also received praise for making an unscheduled emergency stop at a station that allowed passengers to escape the train.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident and is due in court on December 1.