UK work visa 2025; Minimum salary requirement update

As Pakistani nationals are seeking work opportunities in Britain, this article brings you detailed information about the visa process, including fees, Minimum salary requirements, and all the other data that a person needs to proceed.

Due to its diverse job market, the United Kingdom (UK) remains one of the most visited regions for Pakistani nationals which provides quite satisfactory work opportunities.

However, to qualify for the work visa, the applicants must have to secure a job from an employer already in the UK who is willing to sponsor.

Following are the types of workers’ visas in 2024.

UK Work Visa Fee 2024

Who can Apply?

Worker Visa allows Asians to try luck for UK employer for up to 5 years.

The applicant must require a job offer from Home Office-approved employer, a certificate of sponsorship, and meeting minimum salary requirements.

Documents Required

  • Certificate of sponsorship reference number
  • Proof of English language proficiency
  • Valid passport Job title and salary Occupation code
  • Personal savings proof
  • Criminal record certificate for certain jobs

Minimum Salary Requirement

To obtain the UK Skilled Worker visa, the applicant must meet the minimum salary requirements: £38,700 per year or his/her job’s going rate, whichever is higher.

The immigration salary list is a list of skilled jobs which have lower salary requirements. You must be paid at least £30,960 per year if you are being sponsored for a job on the immigration salary list.

 

