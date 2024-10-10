web analytics
UK work visa latest fee update for Pakistanis – October 2024

Due to its diverse job market, the United Kingdom (UK) remains one of the most visited regions for Pakistani nationals which provides quite satisfactory work opportunities.

As Pakistani nationals are seeking work opportunities in Britain, this article brings you detailed information about the visa process, including fees, requirements, and all the other data that a person needs to proceed.

However, to qualify for the work visa, the applicants must have to secure a job from an employer already in the UK who is willing to sponsor.

Following are the types of workers’ visas in 2024.

UK Work Visa Fee 2024

Who can Apply?

Worker Visa allows Asians to try luck for UK employer for up to 5 years.

The applicant must require a job offer from Home Office-approved employer, a certificate of sponsorship, and meeting minimum salary requirements.

Documents Required

  • Certificate of sponsorship reference number
  • Proof of English language proficiency
  • Valid passport Job title and salary Occupation code
  • Personal savings proof
  • Criminal record certificate for certain jobs
