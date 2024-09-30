Ukraine announces uResidency project for international entrepreneurs

Ukrainian authorities announced uResidency project, a program that will enable international entrepreneurs to lawfully establish and operate their enterprises online through electronic residence in the country.

Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation has launced the project announced by the country’s embassy in New Delhi, India.

A government-backed scheme called uResidency allows overseas freelancers in the creative and IT industries to apply for e-residency.

By streamlining administrative procedures, promoting international trade, and offering advantageous tax benefits, the project creates a vibrant and encouraging work environment for remote employees.

Advantages of uResidency

It offers a beneficial income tax rate of only 5 per cent on earnings up to $200K, guaranteeing more profitability and effective financial management;

It also offers a simplified method of conducting business. The associated bank manages accounting, reporting, and tax filing, removing paperwork obligations and bureaucratic complications.

Mobility and digital ease are important aspects. Transparency and the absence of any unexpected or hidden fees will be enjoyed by e-residents, who can then concentrate entirely on their business objectives.

Using e-signatures, users will be able to sign contracts remotely and manage their business operations with ease thanks to this program.

All of this is possible without requiring paper records or debit cards. Participants in the uResidency program will have access to the app, enabling them to run their whole business—regardless of location—directly from their smartphones.

uResidency’s acknowledged legal standing gives e-residents the flexibility to work from any place while keeping a competitive edge. The aspirants can apply at uResidency Ukraine official website.