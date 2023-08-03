28.9 C
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn, Zelenskiy says

Reuters
By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he hoped a Ukraine “peace summit” could be held this autumn, and that this week’s talks in Saudi Arabia were a stepping stone towards that goal.

Zelenskiy told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president’s website that almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6.

“We are working on making it (the summit) happen this fall,” he said.

“Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world’s countries.”

Zelenskiy and his team are working with allies to build broad support for a “peace summit” that would endorse principles to underpin a settlement to end the war started by Russia’s full-scale invasion almost 18 months ago.

Read more: Vladimir Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

The summit would build on a 10-point plan outlined by Kyiv last autumn that has been actively promoted by Zelenskiy.

His vision for peace calls for the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and a full withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy security, nuclear safety, the release of all prisoners, and other points.

No venue has been agreed for the summit yet.

Ukrainian and Western officials have said the summit would not involve Russia.

