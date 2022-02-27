Ukraine-Russia conflict: 411 Pakistanis evacuated to different countries

ISLAMABAD: The evacuation of Pakistanis is continued by the embassy as a total of 411 nationals have been evacuated to Poland, Romania and Hungary so far, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Pakistan embassy in Ukraine evacuated 411 Pakistanis to different countries as 358 were transported to Poland, 22 Romania, three to Hungary, six to Slovakia and one to Moldova.

143 nationals are currently present at the Ukraine border, whereas, 15 nationals are present in Lviv and and 101 Pakistanis were being shifted to Lviv from Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Earlier, the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine has released the details of evacuated Pakistanis including students stuck in the war-hit country.

The embassy said in a statement that the students were given accommodation and transport facilities in Ternopil besides highlighting the issue of Pakistanis’ evacuation operation stuck at the border areas.

Pakistani Ambassador Dr Noel I Khokhar confirmed that 125 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Ukraine and 376 nationals crossed the Ukraine-Poland border.

“Four Pakistanis have crossed the Ukraine-Romania border and nine nationals have entered Hungary. Three students have reached the Lviv facilitation desk from other cities and 30 more students are reaching Lviv via train. Seven Pakistani students reached Ternopil,” the envoy said.

Moreover, Dr Khokhar also contacted Poland’s deputy foreign minister to discuss the stranded Pakistanis at the border areas.

According to the embassy, 84 Pakistanis entered Poland from the Ukraine border and overall 137 nationals were evacuated so far.

The embassy has appointed focal persons for assisting the stranded Pakistanis in Ternopil, Kyiv and Lviv. The stranded Pakistanis have been directed to contact the officials of the Pakistani embassy in Ternopil at 0038063698164 and 380681734727.

