Ukraine-Russia conflict: PIA to start repatriation flights tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has worked out a plan to evacuate Pakistani nationals stranded in Ukraine to safety.

In a statement, the national airline said it has planned repatriation flights for Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine with the first two flights to leave for Poland tomorrow.

“In coordination with the Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine, PIA has planned repatriation FLTs for Pak Students stranded in Ukraine, the first 2 FLTs would leave tomorrow for Poland from where they will be repatriated to safety & united with their families. PIA always steps forward when nation demands,” the PIA statement read.

Sources told ARY News that the PIA flights will likely reach Poland’s capital Warsaw as they couldn’t land at airports in cities close to the Ukraine border, especially Lublin, due to insufficient arrangements. The airline will use Boeing 777 aircraft for the evacuation flights.

The Pakistan’s embassy in Ukraine is evacuating the stranded Pakistani nationals to Poland.

