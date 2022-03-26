Ukraine says its forces recaptured town near Russia border

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said Saturday its forces had recaptured the north east town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns to fall under Moscow’s control in its month-long invasion.

“The city of Trostianets in the Sumy region has been liberated from Russian occupation troops,” the Ukrainian defence ministry announced on social media citing the 93rd Brigade.

“The Russian army fled Trostianets leaving behind weapons, equipment and ammunition,” the defence ministry statement said.

It published images showing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians among heavily damaged buildings, and what appeared to be abandoned Russian military equipment along with a sign post to the town.

Trostianets, with a pre-war population of around 20,000 people is located between the larger settlements of Sumy and Kharkiv in east Ukraine, which have been under intensive Russian attacks since the invasion began on February 24.

Moscow’s assault on its pro-democracy neighbour has largely stalled with no major advances and Ukrainian forces even able to counterattack in places.

The recapture of Trostianets would be among the Ukrainian army’s most significant announcements of gains since they began counterattacking in several regions.

