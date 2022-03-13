Ukraine war: Indian who went to fight Russia now wants to return

An Indian engineering student from the Tamil Nadu state wants to return to his country after he joined a paramilitary force to fight Russia in Ukraine war.

A report by an India-based news agency stated that the Indian student’s parents, who are worried about him, are expecting his return.

The 21-year-old is a final year aerospace engineer student at the National Aerospace University at Kharkiv in Ukraine. He enrolled himself in the Georgian National Legion, which is a volunteer paramilitary force.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Army had rejected the student twice because of his height.

The student’s father said he is in contact with the United Kingdom government, who is tracing his son as the Ukraine war rages on.

“Officials from the Union government are in touch with us and have promised us that they would trace our son and evacuate him soon,” he said as quoted in the report.

He claimed that his son agreed to return to the country during their chat three days ago.

“The officials have asked us to contact them at any time. We hope that our son will be evacuated soon from Ukraine,” he said.

Although the officials claimed of people being difficult to trace during the conflict.

The Ukraine war, launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, has sent more than 2.5 million people fleeing across borders and trapped hundreds of thousands in besieged cities.

