RussiaUkraineConflict: Former Miss Ukraine sends warning to Russia

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasia Lenna has apparently joined Ukraine army for defending the country from Russia’s invasion, a foreign news agency reported.

According to the US-based media outlet, Anastasia Lenna – who represented Ukraine in the beauty pageant back in 2015 – issued a warning to the Russia government and soldiers on social media.

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” she wrote as quoted by the news agency.

Earlier, the former miss Ukraine mentioned that her country’s defence is so strong that NATO should apply for its entry into the country.

Anastasia Lenna has urged the Ukraine nationals to contribute showing their support to the country’s armed forces since the war.

Her Miss Grand International profile states that she has worked as a translator and speaks five languages.

It is pertinent to mention that several celebrities with the likes of Malala Yousafzai, Madonna, John Cena, Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo among others have called for peace in the region.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

It is pertinent to mention that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian forces advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

