Russia-Ukraine conflict: Some Russian govt websites intermittently unavailable

The websites of the Russian president, government and State Duma lower house of parliament were intermittently unavailable for users in Russia and Kazakhstan on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the problem.

Asked if the Kremlin’s website had been hit by a DDoS attack, Kremlin spokesperson told Interfax news agency that he thought the platform was working normally.

Russia said Thursday that its military had destroyed more than 70 military targets, including 11 airfields in Ukraine.

“As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed,” said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman.

Destroyed facilities included 11 airfields, three command posts and 18 radar stations of the S-300 and Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems, he said.

He added that a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones had also been shot down.

Konashenkov said separatist forces continued an offensive backed by air support of the Russian armed forces.

