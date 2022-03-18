Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets killed in Russian attack

A veteran actor from Ukraine, Oksana Shvets has been killed at the age of 67 in one of the rocket attacks from Russia.

The highest artistic honor recipient of Ukraine, Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv on a residential building, as confirmed by her troupe, the ‘Young Theater’.

“During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed,” read the statement shared by the ‘Young Theater’, expressing their ‘unreparable grief’ on the killing.

The actress of the Young Theatre Oksana Shvets has been murdered in Kyiv during the war. pic.twitter.com/Rp3DcgSbge — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 17, 2022

A Ukrainian news portal further gave confirmation on the tragic incident.

“The actress of the Young Theatre Oksana Shvets has been murdered in Kyiv during the war,” read their tweet on the micro-blogging site.

1955 born Shvets was a theatre graduate from Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts and has performed with various troupes in her span, including, her current Young Theater, as well as Ternopil Music & Drama Theater, and the Kiev Theater of Satire.

She received ‘Merited Artist of Ukraine’ in 1996 for her work on stage and screen.

