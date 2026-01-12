Ukrainian F-16 shot down by S-300 battery, claims Russian commander

A Russian commander has claimed that his S-300 air defense battery shot down a US-made F-16 fighter jet operated by Ukraine, Russian state media RT reports.

In an interview aired on Russia 1 TV on Sunday, the commander, identified by the callsign ‘Sever,’ told journalist Vladimir Solovyov that the US-supplied aircraft was “the most interesting target” his unit had encountered.

He explained that the battery fired two missiles at the F-16; the first damaged the aircraft, while the second delivered the final blow. “It took us a lot of time to prepare for this operation. We were tracking it and anticipating it. The enemy boasted that these planes were indestructible. As it turns out, they can fall from the sky just like the rest,” Sever said. He did not specify when the incident occurred.

Ukraine began acquiring F-16s in August 2024 and has since confirmed the loss of four in combat.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has maintained its policy of military aid to Ukraine. This included a significant $300 million agreement in May 2025 for the sale of F-16 fighter jets, related equipment, and components to Kyiv.

Ukraine’s European allies have pledged a total of 87 F-16 jets, with 44 already officially delivered, according to Business Insider.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has consistently argued that increasing the supply of F-16 fighter jets could be a “dramatic” turning point in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the evidence on the ground suggests that the F-16s have not been able to stop the Russian army’s advancement across the frontlines.