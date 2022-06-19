UK’s wanted fugitive arrested in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: A suspected murderer wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) has been arrested during a raid conducted by Islamabad’s anti-human trafficking circle in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The suspected murderer, Baharat, was wanted by the British National Crime Agency (NCA) and was fleeing since 1995. Basharat had allegedly murdered an Asian citizen in Wales in May 1995.

He fled from the UK after murdering the Asian citizen and was declared a fugitive by the British police. After reaching Pakistan, Basharat changed his identity as Zameer Ali s/o Muhammad Aslam.

Comments