UM expand APAC footprint with the launch of affiliate office in Pakistan

UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, have today announced an affiliate agreement with IG Square Pakistan (Private) Limited, for the launch of their UM Pakistan office.

The UM Pakistan affiliate office will extend the UM agency network footprint to 14 different countries across the APAC region, adding to a remit which already includes Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Kasper Aakerlund, President UM APAC commented, “I am delighted to be in a position to confirm our official affiliate partnership with IG Square for UM Pakistan. An important growth market for many of our regional and global client brands; the launch of UM Pakistan will serve to future-proof our regional efficiencies and expand our competitive remit and opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer IG Square Pakistan added, “We are very excited to be a part of IPG Mediabrands and I believe this relationship will bring a fresh perspective to the media landscape in Pakistan with data, technology and commerce playing a key role in reshaping consumer journeys and experiences. I would also like to thank all of our clients and media partners for extending their support and I assure them that this new partnership will further equip us to deliver on our promise of imagining growth globally.”

Adnan Shaikh, Director & Chief Operating Officer IG Square Pakistan concluded, “I am humbled and excited to share news of IG Square’s affiliation with IPG Mediabrands to represent Universal McCann (UM) in Pakistan, and introduce other agency brands in the future. We are extremely thankful to our team members, clients and vendors for their trust and confidence. We are committed to magnifying the UM brand image in Pakistan, and extend UM’s regional and global experience and expertise to our clients.”

The UM affiliate relationship with IG Square Pakistan is effective immediately.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients’ businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands.

As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

