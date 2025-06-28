Uma Thurman beams with pride as her children follow in her footsteps

Uma Thurman couldn’t hide her pride as she opened up about her children’s careers during the Los Angeles premiere of The Old Guard 2 on Wednesday, June 25.

Speaking to Extra on the red carpet, the 55-year-old actress reflected on what it’s like to see her kids stepping into the world of acting and entertainment.

Uma Thurman, best known for her roles in Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, spoke warmly about her two eldest children, Maya Hawke, 26, and Levon Hawke, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

“I choked on it a little bit at first, with the first one being so young, but I think they’re amazing,” Uma Thurman admitted.

She continued, “I mean, with talent like that, you can’t put it in a box. So I admire them, and I think that they’re just superior artists. All I can do is stand back in awe.”

Uma Thurman has three children, including her youngest daughter Luna, whom she welcomed in 2012 with her former fiancé Arpad Busson.

However, it’s Maya and Levon who are currently making headlines in the world of film and theatre.

Maya gained popularity with her role as Robin Buckley in Netflix’s Stranger Things and has also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In addition to acting, Maya has ventured into music and live performances.

Levon, meanwhile, starred in the 2023 Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, alongside well-known names such as Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum.

More recently, he performed in Ghosts at the Lincoln Center Theatre in New York, which concluded in April.

Earlier this week, The Old Guard 2 actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she again spoke about her children’s artistic journeys.

The host praised Maya and Levon as “incredibly accomplished performers,” to which Uma quickly responded, “Well, I have three who are very accomplished. Two who work for it.”

Uma Thurman then joked with Meyers about her youngest not yet putting in the work, before seriously adding how rewarding it is to see her children shine. “As a mother, honestly, I’m so proud of them and they’re so together. Seeing your kids kind of surpass you is awesome.”