‘I’ve been goin’ through somethin, be afraid…’: Umair Jaswal’s cryptic post grabs attention

Popular singer Umair Jaswal grabbed the attention of social users with his cryptic posts amidst the news of his ex-wife, Sana Javed’s marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Amidst the marriage announcement of TV A-lister Sana Javed and cricketer Shoaib Malik, which broke the internet over the weekend, the series of cryptic posts shared by the former’s ex-husband, singer Umair Jaswal, have captured the attention of netizens.

In a recent workout video posted by the ‘Sammi Meri Waar’ singer on his Instagram feed, he added the song ‘United in Grief’ by American rapper Kendrick Lamar in the background. The lyrics in the post go like, “Tell ’em, tell ’em, tell ’em, tell them your- I’ve been goin’ through somethin’. One thousand, eight hundred and 55 days. I’ve been goin’ through somethin’. Be afraid.”

A day earlier, he also posted a picture on the stories and added John Mayer’s song ‘Who Says’ with the lyrics, “Who says I can’t get stoned, Turn off the lights and the telephone, Me in my house alone, Who says I can’t get stoned.”

Notably, Jaswal has been sharing these gym posts for several weeks now, however, they were particularly noticed by social users after the recent joint announcement by Javed and Malik. His followers also dropped some rather interesting comments on the post.

For the unversed, Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaswal, since 2020.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik tied the knot to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. They share a son, Izhaan, 5.

There had been speculations about the separation of respective couples for several months, but no confirmation was ever made by any individual.

