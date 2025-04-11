Umar Akmal reveals coaching challenges with Waqar Younis

LAHORE: Pakistani middle-order batter Umar Akmal has opened up about his struggles and coaching challenges with former head coach Waqar Younis, claiming to have faced criticism during pivotal moments in his cricketing career.

In a recent statement, Akmal recalled an incident where, after scoring a century in a Test match, instead of receiving praise, Younis remarked, “You’ve started playing T20 cricket in Tests.”

Umar Akmal expressed his dismay, stating that such comments demoralized him as a young player.

He shared that in another instance, after being dismissed in the second Test, Younis sarcastically commented, “Where’s your T20 cricket now?” Highlighting the impact of this behavior, Akmal questioned the approach taken by the coaching staff towards nurturing young players.

He also alleged that Waqar Younis had issues with his brothers, Kamran Akmal and Adnan Akmal, being part of the team, openly questioning their inclusion.

Umar Akmal recounted overhearing comments implying favoritism, such as, “Will only these brothers play all the cricket?” Akmal further claimed that Younis often focused on minor matters, like questioning his choice of footwear, instead of his cricketing performance and these were a huge coaching challenges for him as a young lad.

Despite these challenges, Umar Akmal expressed gratitude towards senior players who supported and encouraged him to play his natural game. He credited their advice in helping him overcome negativity and remain focused on his performance.

