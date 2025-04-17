WATCH: Umar Gul captures aftermath of Islamabad hailstorm

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has dropped a video of the hailstorm, which caused panic among the residents in Islamabad.

Heavy rain and a severe hailstorm lashed Islamabad and Rawalpindi a day earlier, damaging cars and other infrastructure across the capital city.

Described by locals as unusually intense, the Islamabad hailstorm broke the windows of several vehicles, while several low-lying areas were also inundated.

Following the heavy rain and hailstorm, several Islamabad and Rawalpindi residents took to social media to share the aftermath.

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul, who also resides in the capital city, also captured the aftermath of the Islamabad hailstorm in a couple of videos.

Gul shared the video of the thick layer of hail covering roads and his house. In another video, he can be seen removing the hail from outside of his house.

Read more: Five dead as hailstorm wreaks havoc in Punjab, KP

“Never seen anything like this before! This was really scary. May Allah have mercy upon us all. Ameen. Praying that everyone is safe n sound,” Umar Gul wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Gul (@umargulofficial)

Reports said that five people lost their lives and nineteen others were injured as a fierce hailstorm battered multiple cities in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the storm, with lightning and strong winds, brought down walls and caused fatal incidents across the northern part of the country.