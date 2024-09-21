web analytics
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Umarkot Incident: Sindh Police officers suspended

KARACHI: The establishment division has suspended Grade-20 and Grade-18 police officers involved in Umarkot incident, a letter to the Chief Secretary Sindh read.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpur Khas Javed Jiskani has been among the suspended police officers. Another senior police officer SSP Mirpur Khas Asad Chaudhary has also been suspended.

The establishment division has also asked in its letter for the charge sheet against the suspended officers.

“The draft of charges and statements should be sent to the establishment division,” the letter read.

Sindh Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon had earlier ordered an investigation of the incident.

An accused of blasphemy, identified as Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar, was killed in an alleged police encounter in Mirpur Khas on Thursday.

