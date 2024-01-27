‘I left the girl for…’: Umer Aalam shares break-up story

Actor Umer Aalam shares how he can relate to his on-screen character of Rehan in the on-air drama serial ‘Tera Waada’.

In his latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, actor, host and winner of the reality show ‘Tamasha’ season 1, Umer Aalam revealed that similar to his reel character, he left a girl in real life as well, upon her wish.

“To be very honest, Rehan and Umer [in the initial episodes] are very close to each other. By nature, I’m a very selfless, considerate person, with a people-pleasing attitude,” he said.

When asked if he had ever left a person a girl for her wish in real life as well, to which he replied, “I have.”

“There was a girl, and she could not see a very bright future for us as a couple, given the family dynamics. So she asked me, ‘Let’s call it off’. I tried to convince her initially, but eventually, we parted ways,” Aalam explained.

He shared that they were together for a year before the split.

Headlined by Fatima Effendi and Ali Abbas with Aalam, ‘Tera Waada’ revolves around a woman, a devoted daughter on her journey to becoming a wife. The supporting cast of the play features Rabya Kulsoom, Hasan Ahmed, Gul-e-Rana, Seemi Pasha, Hina Rizvi, Sajjad Pal and Rehan Nazim among others.

Directed by Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, with the story of Mamoona Aziz, ‘Tera Waada’ airs from Monday to Saturday, at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

