Umer Sharif’s funeral prayers to be offered on Wednesday afternoon: son

KARACHI: Comedian Umer Sharif’s son Jawad Umer Monday announced that funeral prayer for his father would be offered on Wednesday afternoon in Clifton, ARY NEWS reported.

Jawad Umer while speaking during a presser said that the body of Umer Sharif would be flown back to Pakistan on Wednesday morning and would be brought to their home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

“The funeral prayers will be offered at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton at 3:00 pm,” he said adding that Maulana Bashir Farooqui will lead the prayers.

Jawad asked the public to attend the funeral besides also pleading with people to pray for his father. “Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the premises of the shrine of Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi RA,” he said.

He also lauded the federal and provincial governments for extending their cooperation for the medical treatment and other facilities provided to his father.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Sunday said that he had conveyed a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the family of Umer Sharif that the legendary comedian would be buried with state honours.

“I could not comment on the participation of Imran Khan in the funeral, however, the prime minister had said that Umer Sharif would be buried with state honours,” he said after visiting the family of the legendary comedian in Karachi.

Umer Sharif passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last today. The wife of Umer Sharif confirmed the death.