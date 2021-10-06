Umer Sharif’s body conveyed at his Karachi residence, funeral shortly

KARACHI: The body of deceased comedy king Umer Sharif has been shifted at his residence where shortly his funeral rites with Zuhr prayers will be offered, ARY News reported.

People have begun amassing at his Gulshan e Iqbal residence where after a few hours his funeral prayers and final rites shall be performed.

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif’s body reaches Karachi

The body of legendary comedian Umer Sharif has been transported to Karachi from Germany in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The comedian’s funeral prayer would be offered on Wednesday afternoon in Clifton. He will be laid to rest at the premises of the shrine of Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi RA according to his last will.

The veteran comedian breathed his last in Germany on October 2. He was hospitalized with pneumonia in Nuremberg where he landed for a brief stopover to be later taken to the United States (US) through an air ambulance for medical treatment.

The body was earlier shifted to Istanbul from Munich, from where a Turkish Airlines TK708 plane carrying the body landed at Karachi International airport.

Umer’s wife Zareen Ghazal and Pakistan’s counsel general in Germany Amjad Ali accompanied the dead body. Upon arrival, the body wrapped in the Pakistani flag was handed over to the sons of the deceased comedian. The dead body of Umer Sharif has been shifted to the mortuary of the social welfare department.

All arrangements were made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to receive the dead body at the cargo terminal of the Karachi airport.

