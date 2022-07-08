Umerkot accident claims five lives

UMERKOT: In a horrific road crash at least five people lost their lives on Friday in Sindh’s Umerkot, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the dreadful accident occurred near Bacha Band between a passenger coach and a loader qinqi. As a result, five people lost their lives.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital. The identification of the deceased could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Earlier, four people were killed and 11 others were injured when a passenger bus and a van collided near the Windar area of Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to details, the van was heading towards Karachi while the coach was on its way towards Quetta when the accident happened. The cause of the accident could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

As soon as the incident was reported, police and rescue teams reached the spot. The bodies and the injured were taken to the Rural Health Center in police mobiles and Edhi ambulances.

