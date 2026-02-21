Umpire dies after bee swarm attack in India

A cricket umpire died after a sudden swarm of bees attacked him and several others during an under-13 match in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, India, leaving many others injured and hospitalised.

The 65-year-old victim, Manik Gupta, who was affiliated with the Kanpur Cricket Association, was officiating at a local stadium inUttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, when a swarm of bees attacked. Amid the panic, players and spectators ran for safety.

Manik Gupta sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later moved to an advanced medical facility, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Another umpire, Jagdish Sharma, was also injured but is reported to be out of danger, along with several other victims who received medical attention.

Gupta had been associated with the Kanpur Cricket Association for nearly 30 years and had officiated in many notable regional matches.

The incident echoes a similar event in 2019, when a one-day match between India A and England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram was halted after bees attacked spectators and players. No fatalities were reported in that earlier case.

