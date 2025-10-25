Average Umrah duration reaches 116 minutes in October 2025

Makkah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced that the average duration for performing Umrah during the month of Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH was 116 minutes.

According to the latest survey conducted by the authority, 92% of pilgrims performed Tawaf in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque.

The report noted that during the same period, the average duration for Tawaf was 42 minutes, while Sa’i between Safa and Marwah took around 46 minutes.

In addition, it took approximately 15 minutes for pilgrims to move from the mosque’s courtyards to the Mataf area, and around 13 minutes to travel from the Mataf to the Al-Mas’a area.

“The duration of Tawaf in the Mataf area is shorter compared to other locations,” the authority said in a statement, adding that administrative measures have improved the flow of worshippers and reduced crowding.

The authority emphasized its ongoing commitment to monitoring and facilitating the movement of pilgrims within the Grand Mosque and its facilities, ensuring that visitors can perform their rituals with comfort, ease, and peace of mind.

It also noted that reserving the Mataf area exclusively for Umrah pilgrims has significantly reduced congestion, while upper floors have been designated for those performing Tawaf only.